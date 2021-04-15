Watch: Dancing and festive prayer at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva
Hundreds of students of Mercaz Harav Yeshiva participate in Independence Day prayer and dancing in the yeshiva courtyard.
Dancing and praying at Mercaz Harav
Courtesy
