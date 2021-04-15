Watch: Dancing and festive prayer at Mercaz Harav Yeshiva

Hundreds of students of Mercaz Harav Yeshiva participate in Independence Day prayer and dancing in the yeshiva courtyard.

Tags: Israeli Independence Day Mercaz Harav Yeshiva
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

Dancing and praying at Mercaz Harav
Dancing and praying at Mercaz Harav
Courtesy



top