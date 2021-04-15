Israel celebrates independence as anti-Semitism skyrockets

Dov Hikind, former New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, on Wednesday published a video on the occasion of Israel’s Independence Day in which he pointed out that growing anti-Semitism serves as the proof for the necessity of Israel's existence.

Hikind listed a handful of incidents of Jew-hatred from around the globe that occurred just this past week.

“What these incidents highlight is just how vital Israel is to the Jewish people all over the world. Happy birthday the beautiful, courageous people of the State of Israel,” he added.