Knesset Speaker: Our resurrection is the embodiment of historic justice

Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin this evening (Wednesday) opened the torch lighting ceremony for Israel's 73rd Independence Day.

In his speech at the ceremony, the Speaker of the Knesset addressed the citizens of Israel, called for mending the rifts in the country and for the leadership to act out of mutual respect for all the citizens of the country.

"We are fulfilling with dedication the great Zionist vision. Our ancient people, the people of Israel, live and exist in the land of the Bible. This miracle, which is not self-evident, is the fulfillment of the dream of generations. We went through a difficult time. Independence Day is the right moment to highlight that which connects."

"Our resurrection is the embodiment of historic justice," he said.

Levin addressed a special call to Israeli-Arab citizens: "We will celebrate today together, and we will continue together, to build a society that cares for everyone, everywhere, all the time."