85-year old UK Jewish woman allegedly murdered by son found in London home

A UK man has been charged with murdering his 85-year old mother after local police found her body in the bathtub at her home in Ilford, in north-east London.

On Saturday, Metropolitan police arrested 54-year old Mark Herman on charges of murdering Loretta Herman. Police have confirmed that the family is Jewish, according to UK news site, JewishNews.

A post-mortem exam concluded that Herman’s cause of death was a compression to her neck.

On Friday morning, emergency services were called to the house. Paramedics discovered Herman unconscious and not breathing. She was pronounced dead an hour later.

Herman lived at the house for over three decades. Roses have since been left on the porch.

According to a neighbor, Herman lived in the house with her husband until he passed away.