'Kill Jews,' 'gas Jews' found on Canadian Chabad center

Anti-Semitic graffiti was discovered at the Chabad center in Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia.

The messages 'kill Jews' and 'gas Jews' were found at the entrance to the center, the Victoria Police Department said.

Employees at the center removed the graffiti.

Two suspects were caught writing the messages on surveillance video. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspects.

The Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs, a Canadian Jewish Advocacy group, wrote in response to the graffiti: "Jewish children have a right to feel safe in places of learning and recreation, and should never have to come across such hateful slogans when coming to the Chabad Centre in Victoria."