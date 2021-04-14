Texas Rep. Kevin Brady announces retirement

US Rep. Kevin Brady, R-TX, announced Wednesday that he would be retiring after the current congressional term in 2022.

"I am retiring as your Congressman. This term, my 13th, will be my last," he announced during remarks at the Woodlands Area Chamber of Commerce Economic Outlook Conference. "I set out originally to give my constituents the representation you deserve, the effectiveness you want and the economic freedom you need. I hope I delivered."

Brady was first elected in 1996. He is one of the most senior members of the Texas Congressional delegation and one of the mist powerful Republicans in the House. He is the highest ranking Republican on the House Ways and Means Committee, which legislates tax law.

Brady is the second Texas Congressman to announce that this would be his final term in office. Last month, Democratic US Rep. Filemon Vela of Brownsville announced his own retirement.