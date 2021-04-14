Shouts at Netanyahu during state memorial ceremony

One of the participants at the state memorial service for the victims of hostilities on Wednesday afternoon interfered with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's speech.

The man shouted at Netanyahu, "Without politics, where would you have been for 40 years? Shame on you."

The disruption was after Netanyahu promised at the ceremony that he would re-approve the construction of a memorial hall for the victims of hostilities immediately with the formation of the new government.

"We are making great progress in the planning process of the memorial hall for the victims of hostilities, this will be one of the first decisions to be brought for the approval of the next government to be established in the State of Israel," Netanyahu said.