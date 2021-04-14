Watch: Israelis commemorate nation's fallen in moment of silence
See how people from across Israel marked this year's Yom Hazikaron as the siren sounded nationwide.
Yom Hazikaron Ceremony
Police Spokesperson
|
MainAll NewsInside IsraelWatch: Israelis commemorate nation's fallen in moment of silence
Watch: Israelis commemorate nation's fallen in moment of silence
See how people from across Israel marked this year's Yom Hazikaron as the siren sounded nationwide.
Yom Hazikaron Ceremony
Police Spokesperson
top