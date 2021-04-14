MK Avigdor Liberman: 'We will beat the enemy - unambiguously'

MK Avigdor Liberman (Yisrael Beytenu) on Wednesday participated in a Memorial Day ceremony for Israel's fallen, at the Nes Ziona cemetery.

"Even today, the security threats have not ceased and we must stand on guard," Liberman said.

"Facing with all those who seek to harm us, the IDF stands: It is a trained army, determined, quality, and deterrent, which will demand a high price for any attempt to undermine the State of Israel's sovereignty or harm its citizens, in Israel and around the world."

"Obviously, we as elected officials are charged with the obligation to do everything in our power in order to distance dangers from our borders and avoid wars," he stressed.

He added: "However, if we are forced to face security dangers, we will know how to beat the enemy in a very clear and unambiguous manner."