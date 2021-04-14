Watch: two-minute siren sounded at the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates

For the first time, the Israel Remembrance Day is being acknowledged on United Arab Emirates soil.

Tags: Israel Yom Hazikaron United Arab Emirates
Arutz Sheva Staff ,

ישראל ואיחוד האמירויות
ישראל ואיחוד האמירויות
צילום: ISTOCK



top