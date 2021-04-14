Store selling pork open on Israeli Memorial Day

A store in the central city of Ramat Hasharon remained open on Memorial Day, despite the law requiring businesses to observe the day as a national holiday, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

Footage from the scene shows that the store in question sells non-kosher food - including pork and shrimp - and is also open on Shabbat (the Jewish Sabbath) and Jewish holidays.

Residents wishing to buy the non-kosher meat parked close to the store, and their orders were brought out to their vehicles.

According to the site, the customers parked near the store and received deliveries to their vehicles so that their purchases would be less obvious to onlookers.

Employees from the store in question told Kikar Hashabbat: "We are only filling the orders of those who requested them."