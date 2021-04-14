Independence Day: Meet two of the 120 awarded IDF soldiers

First Sergeant Eli Titovsky and First Lieutenant Omri Tal are two of the 120 soldiers selected to receive honors from president Rivlin during Independence Day. The soldiers Joined Arutz Sheva for a celebratory interview and discussed what it means to them to serve in the IDF.

Eli Titovsky, serving in the tanks unit and is soon to be released, had recovered from cancer at a young and fought to be drafted. Eli believes that everyone needs to see the IDF service as a duty.

Omri Tal, serving as an officer in the navy, defined his service as special and full of breathtaking views. Omri explained he is set to act as chief weapon liaison in his unit and explained the complexity of serving in a unit in which much of his activity is confidential.