Did Great Britain enable the Holocaust? Dr. Mordechai Kedar weighs in

World renowned orientalist Dr. Mordechai Keidar discusses the role of Great Britain in allowing the Holocaust to occur. Kedar points at the siege held by the British on the shores of Israel as a key component to the Nazi's ability to exterminate the Jews.

The siege was held until 1948, even after the forming of the State of Israel. Dr. Kedar claims that if only the British would have allowed entry to the country millions of lives would have been saved.

Dr. Kedar raises the question whether the British should be held legally accountable for their actions during the Holocaust.

Watch: