96-year-old Sarah Frankfurter Holocaust survivor passes away

Chana Sarah Frankfurter, a Holocaust survivor from Czechoslovakia who lived and built a beautiful family in Boro Park, passed away this past weekend.

Born in 1925, Chana suffered through the Holocaust before making her way to the United States after the war and marrying a fellow survivor. She served as a homemaker during her life.

Rabbi Yitzchok Frankfurter, publisher of Ami Magazine, is one of her children. Mrs. Frankfurter was lay to rest on Sunday afternoon at the Har HaMenuchot cemetery in Jerusalem.