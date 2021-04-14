Palestinian Authority spokesman: 'Israel waging religious war against Muslim sites'

Nabil Abu Rudeineh, a spokesman for Palestinian Authority (PA) chairman Mahmoud Abbas, called on the international community to take serious action in order to end what he called "Israel's continued aggression against Muslim and Christian sites in Jerusalem."

In a statement published Tuesday evening, Abu Rudeineh said that "Israel Police desecrated the holiness of Al-Aqsa Mosque when it disconnected the microphone cables in the mosque, thereby preventing the call to prayers from being heard on the first day of the month of Ramadan."

This, he claimed, is "racist aggression against the holiness of the holy places and freedom of religion, and a blatant violation of international human rights agreements."

"This is an action which threatens to turn the conflict into an open religious war, which will harm peace and security," he added.

In fact, Al-Aqsa's microphone cables were disconnected by Israel Police due to concerns that the loud noises would disrupt the state ceremonies for Memorial Day held at the Western Wall.