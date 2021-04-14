Senior physician on vaccines: A modern day miracle

Dr. Yoav Luria, director of the Liver Unit at Shaare Tzedek Hospital in Jerusalem, spoke with Arutz Sheva about his thoughts on the various vaccines.

Dr. Luria noted the advantages of the Pfizer vaccine while Israel is being referred to as an example for the proper roll out of the vaccination mission globally. Dr Luria referred to the vaccines as a "miracle. Absolute miracle".

Data collected following the vaccination campaign in Israel, which is considered the fastest and most successful in the world, shows that Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is even more effective than previously thought, and its effectiveness in preventing serious illness or disease with symptoms is 97 percent.

As of now approximately five million Israelis have received a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, most with minor side effects.