Why didn't the Holocaust reach Morocco?

Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto, head of the Jewish Court leaders in Morocco, slammed those who engage in idle talk in the synagogue and study hall, saying that such behavior is "horrifying and ruins everything."

The statements were made during the Tuesday night lecture at the Shuva Yisrael Yeshiva in Manhattan, when Rabbi Yoshiyahu Pinto wrote a letter in a Torah scroll and blessed the leaders of the Shomrim organization of Williamsburg.

"This is an enormous power and a great merit, not to speak during prayers. It is what holds up the world."

Regarding the coronavirus pandemic, he said: "The plague which we have been through is not simple. Since the splitting of the Red Sea, there was never such a thing as this, that G-d closed the entire world the way we had it now. These are signs that the Messiah is coming."

Rabbi Pinto also said that all of the Jews' significant troubles are caused by idle chatter in the synagogue.

"Torah sages have said that the Holocaust in Europe happened because they spoke during prayers. It did not come to Morocco, because we were careful not to speak during prayers," he explained. "Speaking during prayers is horrifying and destroys everything."