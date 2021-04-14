Ambassador Erdan: Many of these modern heroes came from the United States

Israel’s Ambassador to the United States and United Nations Gilad Erdan and Defense Attaché Major General Yehuda Fox, hosted the main ceremony to commemorate Yom Hazikaron, Israel’s Memorial Day for Fallen Soldiers and Victims of Terror. This is the first time the Memorial Day Ceremony has been held in collaboration with all the Israeli consulates in the United States. The ceremony was live-streamed on the Embassy and the Consulates’ social media platforms.

The ceremony included an address by the Chief of General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi (in a recorded message from Israel), and speeches by Ambassador Erdan, Defense Attaché Major General Fox and a representative of the bereaved families in the United States. This year the ceremony highlighted the story of the lone soldiers, American Jews who chose to immigrate to Israel and join the IDF out of sense of mission and Zionism, and who lost their lives during their service.

Ambassador Gilad Erdan: “The lives of those we remember here, inspire and guide us every day, as we build and strengthen our national homeland. And every day that the State of Israel continues to thrive, is thanks to their bravery, example and sacrifice.”

Ambassador Erdan also paid tribute to the lone soldiers who fell in battle, and their families, most of whom still live in the United States, who made the ultimate sacrifice: “Many of these modern heroes came from the United States, or have family living here. Their stories bind our nations together. From Colonel Mickey Marcus, the American Colonel who became the IDF’s first general, and helped break the siege of Jerusalem, to lone soldiers like Michael Levin, Sean Carmeli, Max Steinberg and many others, whose courage and Zionist ideals, are simply awe-inspiring.” Ambassador Erdan added, “These lone soldiers, who left their homes to join their destiny with the destiny of the Jewish State, were driven by a love for Israel so strong that it allowed them to overcome the challenges of language, culture and distance from family, a love so strong it led them to volunteer to go into battle, when they could have stayed back. Their dedication, spirit and actions, are an inspiration for all Israelis. They may have been lone soldiers but they have a special place in the hearts of an entire nation.”

Defense Attaché MG Yehuda Fox: “Tonight, we are united in the memory of the fallen, who gave their lives for the State of Israel. We hurt together with the families and friends of the fallen and cherish their memory. This year, we’re all living in a new reality and unfortunately have no choice but to conduct this ceremony virtually rather than in person. Know that even through the virtual space, I send you, the families of the fallen and especially those here in the United States, a big hug. My people at the Embassy and I are always at your service. We will continue to lead the preservation of the memory and legacy of the fallen.”

Stuart Steinberg, father of Sargent Max Steinberg who was killed in Gaza on July 20, 2014 said: "The sadness I endure every day since Max’s tragic death continues to be overshadowed by my growing admiration for the life he lived and the incredibly hard choices he made. Volunteering to serve in the IDF was the most significant choice of his young life. Through his actions and his ultimate sacrifice, he demonstrated how to live a meaningful, purposeful life.”