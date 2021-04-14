Israel Hayom correspondent to Netanyahu: Make concessions

Ariel Kahana, Israel Hayom's senior diplomatic correspondent, published a rare article in which he called on Prime Minister Netanyahu to vacate his seat and allow the formation of a government.

“What is clear is that Netanyahu – a respected leader who propelled Israel to the forefront of the world stage, who brought peace, who improved the economy, who has kept the country safe and has successfully navigated it out of a global pandemic – has been unable to gain the Knesset's confidence for the past four election campaigns,” he wrote.

Kahana added that reality is that a government will form only if Netanyahu agrees to moves ever from his current position.

“Were Yamina leader Naftali Bennett, New Hope leader Gideon Sa'ar, Yesh Atid leader Yair Lapid, Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman, Labor leader Merav Michaeli or Religious Zionist Party leader Bezalel Smotrich step down there still wouldn't be a government. But if Netanyahu is more flexible on the matter, putting together a government would be a matter of minutes,” he stated.

“It may not be just or fair but it is what it is. After two years of a political tailspin, the only way to form a government is for the prime minister to make concessions,” added Kahana.