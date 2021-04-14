MK Matan Kahana: We have forgotten that we are brothers

MK Matan Kahana spoke on Tuesday evening at a Memorial Day ceremony held in Givatayim, and noted the need to work for the unity of the Israeli people.

"We have forgotten that we are brothers," Kahana said at the start of his remarks. "For two years we have been busy with the different and the divisive. For two years we have been busy with boycotts. For two years we have been busy emphasizing the negative and the differentiating."

"We forgot that we went into battle together with people who think differently from us. We forgot that we were willing to give our lives for each other. We forgot that we are brothers," he added.

"But we all know the truth. We are just a little different, but so much more similar, and so, so loving," Kahana noted.

"Because there, among the trees and the tombstones, there are neither religious nor secular, neither Mizrahi nor Ashkenazi, neither right nor left, not Jews, Druze, Muslims, Christians. There, among the trees and the tombstones, are our brothers. Our Israeli brothers."