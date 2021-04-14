Six Israelis misbehave on plane, arrested in Germany

Six Israelis who were making their way to Mexico via Germany were arrested after allegedly refusing to wear masks and misbehaving during the flight.

German airline Lufthansa claimed that the Israelis "did not respect the instruction to wear a mask during the flight."

The company added, "The passengers crowded the aisles between the seats and did not respect the social distancing rules. The young people misbehaved and drank alcohol that they brought with them from the duty free in Israel. The crew asked them several times to stop the behavior that disturbed all the other passengers on the plane, but even a written warning did not prevent them from stopping the misbehavior."

German police waited for six upon landing in Frankfurt and arrested them.