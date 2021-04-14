Officer who killed 20-year old Daunte Wright resigns: "best interest of the community"

The officer was said to have confused her taser with a live ammunition rifle. Wright was killed on the spot, sending Minnesota in to mayhem.

Tags: Shooting Attack Police Officers Minnesota
Akiva Spiegelman ,

BLM riots
BLM riots
iStock

26-year-old Brooklyn Center veteran police officer Kim Potter, identified last night as the officer who shot 20-year-old Daunte Wright, has resigned her position.

Potter was said to have confuse her firearm for her Taser, fatally shooting Wright on Sunday during a traffic stop. body-camera footage revealed Potter shouted "Taser" before firing.

Potter's email read she is resigning in the “best interest of the community, the department, and my fellow officers".

Following the event, local sports teams postponed their games and riots ensued in Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis. According to local news reports 40 arrests were made.



top