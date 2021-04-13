Nikki Haley calls out China, hints at boycotting Beijing Olympics

Former US ambassador to the UN raised a red card to the Chinese government in a quickly-spreading Tweet.

Akiva Spiegelman ,

Has China's aggression gone too far? Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took to Twitter her criticism of ongoing actions by the Chinese government, hinting at a possible call to boycott the upcoming Olympic games.

Haley wrote: "Communist China trampled Tibet, crushed freedom in Hong Kong, and imprisoned the Uyghurs. Now, they’re ramping up aggression against Taiwan".

Haley concluded with a threat: "The world must stand strong against China, including boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics".

Haley's Tweet aired a few hours following a report claiming Beijing had sent 25 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.



