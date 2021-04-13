Nikki Haley calls out China, hints at boycotting Beijing Olympics

Has China's aggression gone too far? Former US ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley took to Twitter her criticism of ongoing actions by the Chinese government, hinting at a possible call to boycott the upcoming Olympic games.

Haley wrote: "Communist China trampled Tibet, crushed freedom in Hong Kong, and imprisoned the Uyghurs. Now, they’re ramping up aggression against Taiwan".

Haley concluded with a threat: "The world must stand strong against China, including boycotting the 2022 Beijing Olympics".

Haley's Tweet aired a few hours following a report claiming Beijing had sent 25 warplanes into Taiwan's air defense zone.