David Beckham set to act in Disney+ children's show

Former soccer star David Beckham is set to participate in a Disney+ show called Our Squad, where he will act as a mentor to a struggling children's team back where he grew up, in East London.

Beckham stated that "developing and nurturing young talent is so important in the game and it is great to be working with Disney+ on this project.”

Beckham played for Manchester United, Preston North End, Real Madrid, Milan, LA Galaxy, Paris Saint-Germain and the England national team, and retired in 2013 after winning 19 major trophies.