Live: Yom Hazikaron ceremony in memory of terror victims

OneFamily is holding its annual Yom Hazikaron ceremony Tuesday evening, featuring the family of many victims of terrorism and soldiers who fell in the line of duty.

The participants this year include Yael Shevach, the widow of Rabbi Raziel Shevach, Asaf Yifrah, the brother of Eyal Yifrah, Yaela Shok, the daughter of Yosef Shok, Shlomo Dickstein, the son of Yosef Yaakov and Chana Dickstein, Keren Tzadok, the mother of Erez Orbach, Yosef Kalangel, the father of Major Yochai Kalangel, Tohar Ohayon, the daughter of Rabbi Shai Ohayon, Dvir Shnerb, the brother of Rina Shnerb, Ayelet Coleman, the widow of Adiel Coleman, Dalia Emanuelof, the mother of Sgt. Dvir Emanuelof, and Naftali Moses, the father of Avraham David Moses.