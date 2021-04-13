

“Yizkor” in 60 countries: Masa’s Virtual Yom HaZikaron Ceremony Hundreds of thousands of Jews around the world, from Morocco to New Zealand, will take part tonight in Masa’s Virtual Yom HaZikaron Ceremony ,

Hadas Parush/Flash90 Israel Memorial Day, Western Wall



Tonight, April 13 at 8:00pm Israel Standard Time (1:00pm EST/10:00 AM PST), Masa, an organization founded by the Jewish Agency and the Government of Israel, will hold its annual Yom HaZikaron ceremony dedicated to the Diaspora community. The ceremony will honor and tell the stories of soldiers and civilians who came to Israel from all over the world and lost their lives in the IDF or were killed in terrorist attacks. Masa's ceremony is the largest English-speaking memorial ceremony in Israel and is dedicated to lone soldiers and members of the Diaspora community for their contributions to Israel's story. The ceremony will also be translated into Hebrew, French and Russian. The ceremony will be broadcast live to hundreds of thousands of Jews around the world, including Masa Fellows and alumni, and Jewish communities and leaders from the United States, Canada, Britain, Australia, New Zealand, Turkey, Morocco, South Africa, Brazil, Argentina, the former Soviet Union and more.



