European Jewish students take stand against anti-Semitism, anti-Israel demonization

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, over a year ago, European Jews are experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 inspired anti-Semitism and snti-Israel sentiment – blaming Jews and the Jewish State for the spread of the disease. These dangerous conspiracy theories have grown that much higher recently, on the coattails of Israel’s successful vaccination campaign. More and more Jewish communities throughout Europe are reporting a surge in anti-Semitic rhetoric on social media as well as physical attacks on Jewish public institutions and community buildings.

In order to take a stand about this dangerous phenomenon, dozens of young Jewish students and activists from all over Europe have assembled in Madrid and took part in a special bootcamp in order to sharpen their public diplomacy skills and give them the tools to take action against anti-Semitism and Israeli delegitimization in the social media and public opinion battlegrounds. The bootcamp is part of a series of workshops on the subject initiated and held by the European Jewish Association (EJA) in cooperation with the European Center for Jewish Students (ECJS) and the Jewish Community of Madrid.

As part of the bootcamp training which took place in Madrid in accordance with COVID-19 regulations, the young participants received comprehensive briefings on geo-political issues, held discussions with various leading advocates and scholars and conducted simulations of debates around the burning issues. Furthermore, the young activists held meetings and dialogues with leading European journalists and opinion leaders to hear from them how they see the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and how they think the Israeli "angle" can be better expressed in the European media, social networks, and public discourse.

EJA Chairman, Rabbi Menachem Margolin who initiated the program said at the end of the bootcamp: “COVID-19 inspired antisemitism has brought with it a resurgence of some of the worst libels in history – and we must defend ourselves. After a very long time in which we were unable to hold face to face meetings, we are very happy to be able to gather this very unique group of young Jewish students who share our determination of abolishing all forms of hate and intolerance in the public sphere.”