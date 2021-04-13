In wake of Russian tensions, NATO says support for Ukraine “unwavering”

Responding to a Russian military buildup along its border with Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday that the Western military alliance’s support for Ukraine was “unwavering.”

Stoltenberg also cautioned Moscow to stand down from the border region, reported the Associated Press.

“NATO stands with Ukraine,” Stoltenberg said at a news conference with Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba. He described Russia’s troop advancement toward Ukraine’s border as “unjustified, unexplained and deeply concerning.”

There has been an increase in violations of a shaky cease-fire in eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed separatists and Ukrainian troops have been deadlocked since 2014 when Russian annexed the Crimea region. So far, 14,000 people have been killed in eastern Ukraine during fighting.

Stoltenberg criticized the Russian government for the military buildup, which he said is the largest since the conflict started. “Russia has moved thousands of combat troops to Ukraine’s borders, the largest massing of Russian troops since the illegal annexation of Crimea in 2014. Over the last days, several Ukrainian soldiers have been killed in eastern Ukraine.”

Kuleba said that Ukraine and NATO are better prepared today than they were at the start of the conflict in 2014.

“Should Moscow take any reckless move or start a new spiral of violence, it will be costly in all senses,” Kuleba said.

He added, “By gathering today, we try to avoid the mistake that was made in 2014 when Russia was ready to act swiftly and pursue its military goals.”

At the centre of the meeting was a discussion of Ukraine’s desire to become a member of NATO. Russia is ardently against the move.