Question marks may disrupt nomination of Biden selection for top role in Pentagon

According to a report by The Hill, 18 members of the Republican party have sent a letter to FBI director Christopher Wray asking him to investigate whether Colin Kahl disclosed or solicited classified information after leaving his government position in the Obama administration.

Kahl, who worked at the Pentagon during the George W. Bush administration and under former Secretary of Defense Robert Gates in the Obama administration from 2014 to 2017, is being considered for the Undersecretary of Defense for Policy.

It was reported in March that Two prominent pro-Israel groups, Christians United for Israel and the Zionist Organization of America, strongly advocated for the Senate to reject Kahl’s nomination, with CUFI calling him a “serial Iran appeaser with close ties to Tehran’s allies in the United States.”

The Senate Armed Services Committee's closed-door vote on the matter resulted in a 13-13 tie along party lines on whether to advance the nomination, and therefore passed but will have to go through an additional procedure on the Senate floor.

CUFI founder and Chairman Pastor John Hagee stated: "Colin Kahl is the wrong man for the job. While we respect the President’s right to nominate whom he sees fit, we believe the Senate’s role to advise and consent on appointments was created to ensure fringe nominees do not hold the reins of power in our nation’s capital".

CUFI ran a series of full-page ads in a half-dozen newspapers across West Virginia, calling upon state residents to contact Senator Joe Manchin and ask him to oppose the nomination.