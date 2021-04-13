Doctors debate safety of COVID-19 vaccine for children under 16

Now, as coronavirus rates continue to be wrestled under control, Israeli authorities are working to make sure that it stays that way. Israel’s pediatrics association is announcing plans to cooperate with Pfizer & Biontech in vaccinating kids under 16 years old as soon as possible.

But not every doctor is on board. Over 90 Israeli physicians have penned a letter urging the government to hold off on such a move. At least until more evidence is gathered.

Today on ILTV, Prof. Zachi Grossman, President of The Israel Pediatric Association and Dr. Yoav Yehezkelli, Internal Medicine Specialist and lecturer at Tel Aviv University debate whether young children should be vaccinated against COVID at this stage.