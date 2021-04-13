Berlin politicians call for banning Al Quds Day march

Leaders of German political parties in Berlin are calling on the government to enact a ban on the upcoming Al Quds Day rallies that will take place on May 8.

The Berlin Senate leader of the centre-right FDP Party called for the event to be banned. A spokesperson for the party said that legal means should be used to stop the rally, calling it “shameful.”

Described by critics as little more than an anti-Semitic hatefest, and sponsored by the Iranian government, the annual marches call for Israel’s destruction and for the Jewish state to be “wiped off the map.” The rally takes place in Tehran and other cities.

Flags of terrorist groups such as Hezbollah are flown. Hezbollah is banned by Germany and other EU states as a terror organization.

During previous Berlin Al Quds rallies, more than 2,000 people showed up to the Brandenburg Gate and chanted anti-Semitic slogans. During one event, a counter-protest of the rally by Jewish groups was met with anti-Semitic insults.

The Berlin government has argued that banning the rally would contravene the law.

However, there is a consensus growing across the political spectrum of the event's hateful nature. A senator from the centre-left SPD Party called the rally a “disgusting anti-Semitic event.” The party said in the Berliner Morgenpost that “Antisemitism has no place in our free and tolerant city.”