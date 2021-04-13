NY judge killed in hit and run while vacationing in Florida

Sandra Feuerstein, a federal judge from Long Island, New York, was killed Friday by a hit-and-run driver while vacationing in Boca Raton, Florida.

Feuerstein, 75, was struck while walking on a sidewalk near the beach. The driver, a 23-year-old woman, remained jailed Sunday on $60,000 bond, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

Feuerstein was appointed to the Eastern District of New York by President George W. Bush in 2003 after serving as a New York state judge for 16 years.

The New York native worked as a schoolteacher before earning a law degree from the Benjamin N. Cardozo School of Law in 1979.

Feuerstein and her late mother, Judge Annette Elstein of the Immigration Court in New York, made history as the first mother and daughter in the United States to serve as judges at the same time.