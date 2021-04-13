Coming soon: Get high with Uber

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi confirmed during an interview on CNBC yesterday (Monday) that the company is interested in testing the delivery of cannabis. “When the road is clear for cannabis, when federal laws come into play, we’re absolutely going to take a look at it", he stated.

According to a Gallup poll from November 2020, 68% of Americans are more likely now than at any point in the past five decades to support the legalization of marijuana in the U.S.

Cannabis is currently legal for recreational use in 16 states, New York being the last to join on On March 31st. it is legal for individuals 21 and older to possess and purchase up to three ounces of marijuana.

The Biden administration has show interest in decriminalizing the drug but not legalizing it. During the month of March, five members of the Biden administration were let go at least in part for admitting to past marijuana use.