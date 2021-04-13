Texas governor raises speculation regarding Biden approach to presidency

Senator John Cornyn has raised a number of questions regarding president Biden's attitude towards the presidency following a Politico article. The piece, showcasing the seldom use of social media and the quite rare number of press conferences held by the president, brought the senator to question if Biden is "really in charge".

In a string of Tweets, Cornyn accused: "the president is not doing cable news interviews. Tweets from his account are limited and, when they come, unimaginably conventional. The public comments are largely scripted. Biden has opted for fewer sit down interviews with mainstream outlets and reporters".

White House press secretary Jen Psaki dismissed the tweet during a press conference on Monday: "I can confirm that the President of the United States does not spend his time tweeting conspiracy theories. He spends his time working on behalf of the American people".

After being elected Biden kept a low profile, hosting his first press conference 64 days after taking office. This act and other have served as an obvious change of attitude in comparison to his predecessor