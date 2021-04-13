Is another Kardashian eyeing public office?

According to Axios, Caitlyn Jenner is talking with political consultants as she actively explores a run for governor of California. The site states Jenner has met with Caroline Wren, a longtime GOP fundraiser.

The story has sent a frenzy of speculation through the web, yet Jenner's spokesperson has declined to comment on the matter.

Jenner was made famous due to her 1976 victory in the Olympic decathlon as well as her family's reality TV show “Keeping up with the Kardashians”. She has been vocal regarding LGBTQ issues and a previous Trump supporter. She is also a registered Republican.

If she indeed decides to run against the incumbent Democratic governor Gavin Newsom, she will not be the first high class celebrity to take office, following the likes of Arnold Schwarzenegger Ronald Reagan