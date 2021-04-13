YouTube takes down Florida governor's video

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has gone on the offensive following YouTube's removal of a COVID-19 discussion he organized where his panel criticized lockdowns and some mask wearing as ineffective.

DeSantis claimed that the video had been "censored by Big Tech", and called it "antithetical to scientific inquiry". He added that this action is yet "another blatant attempt by Big Tech to silence those who disagree with their preferred political narratives".

DeSantis has faced much criticism for his handling of the pandemic, namely by allowing tens of thousands of college students from around the country to enter Miami Beach with few masks and no social distancing.

YouTube is an online video platform owned by Google. It is the second most-visited website in the world.