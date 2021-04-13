Israel's Foreign Ministry commemorates those who fell during diplomatic service

On Tuesday, Israel's Foreign Ministry will hold a live broadcast of the ceremony commemorating the memory of those who lost their lives during their diplomatic service.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday at 11:00, and will be broadcast live via the Ministry's Facebook page.

Israel's Memorial Day for fallen soldiers, terror victims, and others who fell in the service of the State, will begin Tuesday evening and last until Independence Day begins on Wednesday evening.

Sirens will sound across Israel at 8:00p.m. Tuesday evening, and again for two minutes at 11:00a.m. Wednesday morning.