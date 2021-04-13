Elkin on protesters outside his home: A group of lunatics

New Hope MK Ze'ev Elkin on Monday evening responded to a demonstration that was held outside his home calling for him to support the formation of a right-wing government led by Benjamin Netanyahu.

"For the information of the group of lunatics who came tonight to demonstrate near my house on behalf of Netanyahu, who frightened my five-year-old girl, shouted at her that her father was a leftist and a criminal and demanded that my wife go out to them: Thank you for the reminder of what the culture of discourse looks like today in the home, to which you are urging me to return. Mr. Prime Minister, thank you for the additional encouragement to work towards a government of change," said Elkin.

Meanwhile, Channel 12 News reported on Monday evening that Likud officials approached New Hope chairman Gideon Sa'ar and offered to appoint him as President, in the hope that, as a result, the members of his parties would be scattered everywhere, with some of them joining Netanyahu.

Sa'ar rejected the proposal, according to the report. The Likud denied that such an offer was made.