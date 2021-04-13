Hikind: The ADL should just officially fold into the Democratic Party

Former New York State Assemblyman and founder of Americans Against Anti-Semitism, Dov Hikind, on Monday fired back at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) after it called for Fox News host Tucker Carlson to be dismissed over a controversial claim regarding illegal immigration.

“Ever since a member of the Obama administration, Jonathan Greenblatt, took over as leader of the ADL, their stance on racism and anti-Semitism has been politicized,” Hikind said in a video posted to social media.

“Yes, there’s a White Supremacist conspiracy theory called ‘The Great Replacement’ but that is about minority races replacing the white race. Tucker Carlson spoke of non-citizens being brought in large numbers to dilute the voting power of all citizens, regardless of color,” he added.

“Greenblatt’s attack on Carlson is nothing but a politicized witch hunt meant to neutralize another prominent Conservative,” continued Hikind. “When the alleged racism or anti-Semitism comes from someone on the left, or a minority, the ADL calls them to get educated.”

Noting the incident in which Saturday Night Live host Michael Che joked that Israel only vaccinated “the Jewish half” of its population, Hikind pointed out that in this case, “the ADL didn’t come for his job. They didn’t even get an apology from NBC. But when the alleged racism comes from someone on the right, ‘off with their heads!’ Leftists get schooled, rightists get cancelled.”

“One can disagree with [Carlson’s] position, but he can’t be made into a racist because of it. At this point, the ADL should just officially fold into the Democratic Party because they seem to be doing their exclusive bidding,” said Hikind.