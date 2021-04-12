Government approves: Schools will fully reopen on Sunday

The government approved on Monday evening that starting on Sunday, Israeli students will return to schools, without the requirement to study in pods, in the entire education system throughout the country.

The regulations will be approved in a telephone vote on Tuesday.

According to the outline formulated by the Ministry of Health, a wide range of tests and monitoring will be activated in the educational institutions, after early detection of outbreaks. That is, as soon as a verified student is discovered in a particular class, all the students in that class and the teaching staff will undergo tests before being permitted to return to the education system. This is in addition to the obligation for quarantine as it currently exists.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz said, "We have agreed, as we demanded in Blue and White, on a full and responsible opening of the education system immediately after Independence Day. The children of Israel have lost long and important school days and we will continue to work to ensure that they are made up."

The Ministry of Health continuously monitors the morbidity data in the country and formulates the policy decisions following these indices.

Now, after two weeks of stability in new cases of the virus, including low morbidity among children, it has been determined that it is possible to move forward with the opening of education more widely while running an outline of extensive testing in places where there will be an increase in morbidity.