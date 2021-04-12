Schools to reopen fully without learning capsules under new plan

The Israeli Health Ministry is set to bring a new plan to the government for approval Monday night which would allow the entire education system to operate with in-person studies and without separate learning ‘capsules’.

Under the new plan, regular tests will be conducted to keep track of any COVID outbreaks among students or staff members. When a student or staff member is found to be infected, children and staff members who came in contact with the person in question will be required to get tested not only at the end of their isolation period, but also at the beginning of their isolation, to help health officials better track and contain outbreaks.

The new plan also ends the restrictions placed on the number of students learning together, ending the ‘capsule’ system. That, in turn, will allow in-person studies to resume fully. Currently, most schools limit the number of days per week of in-person studies.