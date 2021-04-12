Trump critics picked by Biden for border, immigration posts

President Joe Biden picked two vocal critics of the policies of former President Donald Trump for key immigration and border jobs at the Department of Homeland Security.

Biden announced the nominations on Monday, according to the Associated Press, while his administration dealt with a mounting crisis at the U.S. southern border as the number of people trying to enter the country spiralled out of control.

Tuscon, Arizona Police Chief Chris Magnus was nominated to be commissioner of Customs and Border Protection, and immigration lawyer Ur Mendoza Jaddou has been nominated for director of Citizenship and Immigration Services.

Magnus was an opponent of the Trump administration’s policy of cracking down on cities that would not cooperate with his White House’s immigration enforcement policies. He alleged that doing so negatively impacted relations between police and migrants.

Jaddou was the director of DHS Watch, which sharply criticized the Trump administration’s policies on legal and illegal immigration.

The Biden administration’s policy of letting unaccompanied minors and certain families stay in the U.S. has led to a flood of migrants trying to cross the southern border. Last month, border services detained 19,000 children who were travelling from Mexico by themselves, setting a new monthly record.