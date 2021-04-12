Bnei Akiva students set to participate in candle lighting initiative on Yom HaZikaron

In preparation for Yom HaZikaron, a day intended to honor Israel Defense Force fallen soldiers and the victims of terror attacks, the "Candle for the Fallen" project began today (Monday) in cemeteries throughout the country. Tens of thousands of Bnei Akiva members will visit the graves of approximately 3,500 victims of hostilities all around Israel. They will commemorate the fallen, leave a personal letter after learning their stories, light a candle and recite Psalms in their memory.

The project began more than 20 years ago following an initiative by former Bnei Akiva secretary general Danny Hirschberg, who lost his brother Yitzhak during Operation Peace for Galilee. The project, which takes place in cooperation with the Youth Movements Council and Bituach Leumi, was preceded by long preparation making sure the campers were distributed in an orderly fashion, thus ensuring that no grave remains unattended during this special day.

Bnei Akiva Secretary General Yair Shahal: "Even in the 73rd year of the State of Israel, we are committed to remembering those who paid with their lives during the struggle for this land. The connection of the younger generation to the story of the victims HY"D is an important milestone in our historical connection to this country and to the story of the revival of the State of Israel. We pray that their memory will stand for us and all of Israel."