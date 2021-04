During the visit of the Minister of Defense Benni Gantz and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin to the IDF Nevatim air force base, while posing for an official photo shoot, the two were asked by channel 13's military correspondent Or Heller for a reaction regarding the recent events in the Natanz nuclear plant in Iran.

Gantz quickly responded: 'Or Heller, I will rip your head off', to which the crowd responded with laughter.