NY Cops investigating anti-Semitic playground graffiti

Anti-Semitic phrases and symbols carved into the equipment at a Suffolk, NY playground were discovered on Sunday.

Police are investigating the vandalism at Setauket Elementary School, with Governor Andrew Cuomo asking the state hate crimes task force to participate in the investigation.

The Suffolk Country Police Hate Crimes Unit said that the messages were not targeting a specific individual, according to Newsday.

No one has been arrested.

The graffiti was discovered by community members on Sunday afternoon, wrote Cheryl Pedisich, superintendent of Three Village school district in a letter addressed to parents.

She said that the graffiti has been removed and the playground equipment cleaned.