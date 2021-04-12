Elor Azaria opens boutique bakery in Ramla

Today (Monday) Elor Azaria opened a local boutique bakery in Ramla alongside his brother. Azaria had studied the pastry field in the Bishulim Culinary School prior to opening the shop. famously known for executing a terrorist following a stabbing attempt in Hebron back on Purim of 2016.

Azaria is famously known for executing a terrorist following a stabbing attempt in Hebron back on Purim of 2016, and following a much debated trial was convicted of manslaughter. he served a shortened 9 month sentence in military prison following a plea to president Rivlin.

Ran Karmi Buzaglo, one of the leading voices in support of Azaria during the trial, visited the site today and said: 'Israel stands besides the young men and women protecting us'.