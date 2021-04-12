Shaked: Regulating young settlements a priority in coalition negotiations

The heads of the Young Settlement Forum met today (Monday) with MKs from the Yamina party, MK Matan Kahana, MK Idit Silman and MK Ayelet Shaked, and later today they will meet with MK Michael Malchieli and MK Nir Orbach.

During the meeting, MK Shaked pledged that in any coalition agreement, the issue of regulating the young settlements would be a priority.

Atara Cohen, one of the leaders of the Young Settlement Forum, welcomed the statement of the Yamina party and called on the other parties from the national camp to make a similar commitment.

"This is an extremely important statement of intent, which signals to all parties that a government will not be formed in Israel without regulating the young settlements," Cohen said.

Cohen added, "We call on the other national parties to follow Yamina's example and ensure that they regulate the young settlements as soon as possible."