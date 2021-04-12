Overcoming all obstacles: Ilai Chayut receives certificate of excellence

During a routine drill back in 2018, IDF soldier Ilai Chayut was coerced by his commanders into jumping off the roof of an army vehicle as part of a Maglan special unit tradition. By doing so Chayut severely damaged his spine, and he has been unable to use his legs ever since.

Chayut, previously a distinguished athlete, has overcome many documented physical and mental barriers following the accident. On Sunday Chayut made yet another great stride as he received a certificate of excellence from Ono Academic College, where he is currently concluding his studies for a B.A. in Education Sciences and Society.

In a heartfelt post, Chayut explained what the achievement means to him.

"I began my studies two years ago, paralyzed from the neck down," he wrote. "I had no idea what I was going to do. In my studies, just like in everything else I do in life, I give it my all and try to be the best I can be."

Chayut thanked his lecturers and the many people he has met along the way, who are all helping him achieve this feat. Chayut concluded by saying that he looks forward to begin studying for his M.B.A.