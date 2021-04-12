Nearly 6,300 dead of coronavirus

Israel saw 137 new coronavirus cases diagnosed on Sunday, its Health Ministry reported. The new diagnoses represent 0.4% of the 37,889 test results received that day, down from 0.6% on Friday.

According to the Health Ministry, there are currently 3,484 active coronavirus cases around the country, 397 of whom are hospitalized.

A total of 253 coronavirus patients are in serious condition, including 151 who are in critical condition and 133 who are on ventilators.

So far, 6,299 people have died from coronavirus in Israel, including four on Sunday and one so far on Monday.

Nearly five million people - 4,936,635 - have received two doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and are now considered immune to the virus.