Kinneret rises half a centimeter

Though spring is already well underway, the Kinneret (Sea of Galilee) continues to rise.

According to the Water Authority, the Kinneret rose half a centimeter since Sunday, and currently stands at 209.105 meters below sea level. The current water level is 30.5 centimeters below maximum capacity.

Monday will be partly cloudy, and in northern Israel there may be light local rainfall. Temperatures will be lower than seasonal average.

Monday night will be partly cloudy or clear.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with a rise in temperatures.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy or clear, with an additional rise in temperatures. During the afternoon hours, moderate to harsh northern winds will blow along the coast.

Thursday will be partly cloudy to clear. Temperatures will rise slightly again, especially in the mountainous and inland regions, and they will reach seasonal average,